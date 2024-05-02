OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported a loss of $4 million…

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported a loss of $4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Buford, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $488.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $500.9 million.

OneWater Marine expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONEW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONEW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.