OneSpaWorld: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $21.2 million.

The Nassau, Bahamas-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 19 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $211.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, OneSpaWorld said it expects revenue in the range of $216 million to $221 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $860 million to $880 million.

