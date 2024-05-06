ONE Gas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $99.3…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $99.3 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of $1.75 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The natural gas distribution posted revenue of $758.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

ONE Gas expects full-year earnings to be $3.70 to $4 per share.

