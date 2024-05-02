Ocwen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) on Thursday reported profit…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) on Thursday reported profit of $30.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $3.74. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.74 per share.

The mortgage servicer posted revenue of $239.1 million in the period.

