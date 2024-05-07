Ocular Therapeutix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $64.8 million…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $64.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $14.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.4 million.

