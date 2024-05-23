Nvidia, Synopsys rise; Live Nation, V.F. Corp. fall, Thursday, 5/23/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Nvidia Corp., up $88.49 to $1,037.99.
The company’s revenue more than tripled in the latest quarter as demand for its chips, which power AI applications, surged again.
Live Nation Entertainment Inc., down $7.92 to $93.48.
The Justice Department sued the parent company of Ticketmaster, saying it runs an illegal monopoly over live events.
VF Corp., down 36 cents to $11.97.
The parent company of The North Face, Vans, and Timberland reported a loss and weaker revenue than analysts expected.
News Corp., down 7 cents to $25.88.
The owner of The Wall Street Journal, New York Post and other media announced a licensing deal with OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT.
Prologis Inc., down $3.58 to $105.64.
Real estate companies fell broadly as rising Treasury yields made high-yielding stocks less attractive to investors seeking income.
Synopsys Inc., up $13.17 to $586.30.
The maker of electronic design software’s earnings beat analysts’ estimates and it issued a stronger-than-expected forecast.
LiveRamp Holdings Inc., up $1.94 to $34.28.
The data collaboration company’s results were far ahead of estimates and it issued a stronger-than-expected forecast.
e.l.f. Beauty Inc., up $29.14 to $184.77.
The cosmetics brand reported results that easily surpassed analysts’ estimates.
