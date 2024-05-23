Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Nvidia, Synopsys rise; Live…

Nvidia, Synopsys rise; Live Nation, V.F. Corp. fall, Thursday, 5/23/2024

The Associated Press

May 23, 2024, 4:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Nvidia Corp., up $88.49 to $1,037.99.

The company’s revenue more than tripled in the latest quarter as demand for its chips, which power AI applications, surged again.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc., down $7.92 to $93.48.

The Justice Department sued the parent company of Ticketmaster, saying it runs an illegal monopoly over live events.

VF Corp., down 36 cents to $11.97.

The parent company of The North Face, Vans, and Timberland reported a loss and weaker revenue than analysts expected.

News Corp., down 7 cents to $25.88.

The owner of The Wall Street Journal, New York Post and other media announced a licensing deal with OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT.

Prologis Inc., down $3.58 to $105.64.

Real estate companies fell broadly as rising Treasury yields made high-yielding stocks less attractive to investors seeking income.

Synopsys Inc., up $13.17 to $586.30.

The maker of electronic design software’s earnings beat analysts’ estimates and it issued a stronger-than-expected forecast.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc., up $1.94 to $34.28.

The data collaboration company’s results were far ahead of estimates and it issued a stronger-than-expected forecast.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc., up $29.14 to $184.77.

The cosmetics brand reported results that easily surpassed analysts’ estimates.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up