Nvidia: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $14.88 billion.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $5.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.49 per share.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence posted revenue of $26.04 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.33 billion.

