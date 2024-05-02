Novo Nordisk: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.7…

Listen now to WTOP News

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.7 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bagsvaerd, Denmark-based company said it had net income of 83 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $9.52 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.