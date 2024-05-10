Novavax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Friday reported a loss of $147.6 million in…

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Friday reported a loss of $147.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.05.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.04 per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $93.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.2 million.

Novavax expects full-year revenue in the range of $400 million to $600 million.

