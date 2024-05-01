North American Construction: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $8.4 million.

The Acheson, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The heavy construction and mining services company posted revenue of $220.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $217.3 million.

North American Construction expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.15 to $3.52 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.11 billion to $1.26 billion.

