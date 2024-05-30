Nordstrom: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Thursday reported a loss of $539 million in its fiscal…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Thursday reported a loss of $539 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.34 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.2 billion.

Nordstrom expects full-year earnings to be $1.65 to $2.05 per share.

