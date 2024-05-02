NLight: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.8 million in…

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.8 million in its first quarter.

The Camas, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The laser maker posted revenue of $44.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, nLight said it expects revenue in the range of $47 million to $51 million.

