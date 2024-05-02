Newpark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $169.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.7 million.

