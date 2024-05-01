New York Community Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $327 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hicksville, New York-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 25 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $633 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $779.5 million.

