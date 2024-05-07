Nevro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Nevro Corp. (NVRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.4…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Nevro Corp. (NVRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.02 per share.

The maker of an electrical implant that treats leg and back pain posted revenue of $101.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Nevro said it expects revenue in the range of $106 million to $108 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $435 million to $445 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVRO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.