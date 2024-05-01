Neurocrine: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $43.4 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $43.4 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $515.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $512.2 million.

