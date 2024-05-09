Nelnet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nelnet Inc. (NNI) on Thursday reported profit of $73.2 million in its…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nelnet Inc. (NNI) on Thursday reported profit of $73.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.97. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.81 per share.

The education services company posted revenue of $580 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $385.4 million.

