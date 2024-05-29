NCino: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3 million in…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Wilmington, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $128.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, nCino expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $130.5 million to $131.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

NCino expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 68 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $538.5 million to $544.5 million.

