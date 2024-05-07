Nature’s Sunshine: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.3 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.3 million in its first quarter.

The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The nutritional and personal care products maker posted revenue of $111 million in the period.

Nature’s Sunshine expects full-year revenue in the range of $455 million to $480 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NATR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NATR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.