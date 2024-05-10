MARYLAND PRIMARY : Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
National HealthCare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2024, 6:05 AM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) on Friday reported net income of $26.2 million in its first quarter.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 97 cents per share.

The nursing home and assisted living company posted revenue of $297.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NHC

