National CineMedia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) on Monday reported a loss of $34.7 million…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) on Monday reported a loss of $34.7 million in its first quarter.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The theater advertising company posted revenue of $37.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $34.8 million, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, National CineMedia said it expects revenue in the range of $49.5 million to $51.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCMI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.