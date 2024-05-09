Natera: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $67.6 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $67.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $367.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $311.5 million.

Natera expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTRA

