Myriad: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26 million in its first quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 1 cent per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $202.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $193.4 million.

Myriad expects full-year revenue in the range of $820 million to $840 million.

