MV Oil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — MV Oil Trust (MVO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.3 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share.

The oil and gas statutory trust posted revenue of $5.6 million in the period.

