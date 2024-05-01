Murphy USA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $66 million.

The El Dorado, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $3.12 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.09 per share.

The gasoline station operator posted revenue of $4.84 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.87 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUSA

