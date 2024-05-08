MRC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — MRC Global Inc. (MRC) on Wednesday reported net income of $19 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — MRC Global Inc. (MRC) on Wednesday reported net income of $19 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The energy products distributor posted revenue of $806 million in the period.

