Motorola: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported a loss of $39 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported a loss of $39 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.81 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.52 per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Motorola expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.97 to $3.02.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.98 to $13.08 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.