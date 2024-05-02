Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Moody's: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Moody’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 7:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moody’s Corp. (MCO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $577 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $3.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $3.37 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.06 per share.

The credit ratings agency posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

Moody’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.40 to $11 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up