Monster Beverage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $442 million.

On a per-share basis, the Corona, California-based company said it had net income of 42 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The energy drink maker posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

