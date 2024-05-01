Monolithic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $92.5 million.

The Kirkland, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were $2.81 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.66 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $457.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $447.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Monolithic said it expects revenue in the range of $480 million to $500 million.

