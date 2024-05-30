MongoDB: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Thursday reported a loss of $80.6 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Thursday reported a loss of $80.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The database platform posted revenue of $450.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $438.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, MongoDB expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 49 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $460 million to $464 million for the fiscal second quarter.

MongoDB expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.9 billion.

