Modine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $25.8…

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $25.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 77 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $603.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $161.5 million, or $3.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.41 billion.

Modine expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.85 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.