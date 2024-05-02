Moderna: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.18 billion in…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.18 billion in its first quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $3.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.59 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $167 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $124.7 million.

