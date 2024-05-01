Mister Car Wash: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $16.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and to extinguish debt, were 8 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The car wash operator posted revenue of $239.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $244.1 million.

Mister Car Wash expects full-year earnings to be 30 cents to 34 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $988 million to $1.02 billion.

