Middleby: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — The Middleby Corp. (MIDD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $86.6 million.

The Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.89 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The food preparation equipment company posted revenue of $926.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $977.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MIDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MIDD

