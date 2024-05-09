Mettler-Toledo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $177.5 million.…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $177.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $8.24. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to $8.89 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.61 per share.

The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $925.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $880.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Mettler-Toledo expects its per-share earnings to range from $8.90 to $9.05.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $39.90 to $40.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.