Mercer International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Mercer International Inc. (MERC) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The pulp company posted revenue of $553.4 million in the period.

