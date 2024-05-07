McKesson: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $791 million.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $791 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $6.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.18 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.34 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $76.36 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.72 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3 billion, or $22.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $308.95 billion.

McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $31.25 to $32.05 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.