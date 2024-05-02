Matthews International: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Thursday reported net income of $9 million in its…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Thursday reported net income of $9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 69 cents per share.

The global provider of industrial technologies, memorialization products and brand solutions posted revenue of $471.2 million in the period.

