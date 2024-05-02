MARYLAND PRIMARY ELECTIONS: Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
Matthews International: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 4:40 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Thursday reported net income of $9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 69 cents per share.

The global provider of industrial technologies, memorialization products and brand solutions posted revenue of $471.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MATW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MATW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

