Match Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The media and internet company posted revenue of $859.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $855.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Match Group said it expects revenue in the range of $850 million to $860 million.

