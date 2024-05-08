MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.8…

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vonore, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The sport boats maker posted revenue of $95.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.3 million.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects full-year revenue in the range of $360 million to $365 million.

