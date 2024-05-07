Masimo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Masimo Corp. (MASI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $18.9 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $492.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $488.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Masimo expects its per-share earnings to range from 73 cents to 79 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $480 million to $510 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Masimo expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.54 to $3.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.17 billion.

