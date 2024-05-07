MarketAxess: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $72.6 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $72.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.92 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The operator of bond trading platforms posted revenue of $210.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $210.9 million.

