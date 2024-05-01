Markel Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.03 billion.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $75.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $18.17 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $18.50 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $4.47 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.56 billion, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.62 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.