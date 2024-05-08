Marinus Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38.7 million…

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 68 cents per share.

The epilepsy drug developer posted revenue of $7.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.6 million.

