Marathon Oil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $297 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

