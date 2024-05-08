Maplebear: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Maplebear Inc. (CART) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $130 million.
On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.
The operator of the Instacart online grocery posted revenue of $820 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $796.2 million.
Maplebear shares have risen 60% since the beginning of the year.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CART at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CART
