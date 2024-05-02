Malibu Boats: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Thursday reported a loss of $66.8 million…

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Thursday reported a loss of $66.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Loudon, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $3.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The maker of performance sports boats posted revenue of $203.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $205.8 million.

