MakeMyTrip: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GURGAON, India (AP) — GURGAON, India (AP) — MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $172 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Gurgaon, India-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $202.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $216.8 million, or $1.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $782.5 million.

