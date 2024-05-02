MARYLAND PRIMARY ELECTIONS: Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
Magnachip: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 4:40 PM

CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cheongju-Si, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The chip products maker posted revenue of $49.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Magnachip said it expects revenue in the range of $49 million to $54 million.

